Facebook under fire for removing a cancer awareness video featuring cartoon breasts

Once again, Facebook is being criticized for censoring content that doesn’t deserve to be taken down. Just over a month after coming under fire for removing the iconic “napalm girl” Vietnam War photo, Facebook this week removed a video produced by Cancerfonden, a Swedish cancer charity. The video’s offending content: It features a pair of cartoon breasts to emphasize the need for women to regularly check for lumps. Facebook told the organization: “Your ad can not market sex products or services nor adults products or services,” reports the Guardian.
When Cancerfonden protested, Facebook apologized in a statement: “We’re very sorry, our team processes millions of advertising images each week, and in some instances we incorrectly prohibit ads. This image does not violate our ad policies. We apologize for the error and have let the advertiser know we are approving their ads.”
[Image: Cancerfonden]