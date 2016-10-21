Facebook under fire for removing a cancer awareness video featuring cartoon breasts

Once again, Facebook is being criticized for censoring content that doesn’t deserve to be taken down. Just over a month after coming under fire for removing the iconic “napalm girl” Vietnam War photo, Facebook this week removed a video produced by Cancerfonden, a Swedish cancer charity. The video’s offending content: It features a pair of cartoon breasts to emphasize the need for women to regularly check for lumps. Facebook told the organization: “Your ad can not market sex products or services nor adults products or services,” reports the Guardian.