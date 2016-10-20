Donald Trump gets booed at Al Smith dinner after mean-spirited shots at Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump showed he was incapable of self-deprecating humor tonight as he spoke at the annual Alfred E. Smith dinner. The Catholic charity event is known for being a light-hearted affair in which the most vicious of political opponents set their differences aside and trade playful barbs with each other. But Trump’s shots at Hillary Clinton didn’t feel that way, particularly when he hit her on the Haiti scandal surrounding her foundation.

“Everyone knows, of course, Hillary has believed that it takes a village, which only makes sense, after all, in places like Haiti, where she has taken a number of them,” Trump said.

The comment attracted boos from the audience, as did the line when Trump said, “Here she is in public pretending not to hate Catholics.”

Clinton strained to keep her smile throughout the speech. As for Trump, he seemed to be reading his “jokes” under protest. At one point, he looked down at his notes and said, “This is corny stuff.”

When it was Clinton’s turn to speak, some of her jokes didn’t go over much better, but at least they didn’t feel nasty. One line that fell a little flat was a jab at Trump’s coziness with Russia. “Donald really is as healthy as a horse,” she said. “You know the one Vladimir Putin rides around on.”

Maybe it was the delivery.