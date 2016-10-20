Evening intel: Guess who’s coming to dinner?  

• In what will probably be the most awkward charity event in history, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are both attending the annual Alfred E. Smith dinner in New York tonight. Seriously, they just had a debate.

• How would you feel if AT&T owned Game of Thrones? It could happen if the telecom giant purchases HBO’s parent company, Time Warner Inc. According to Bloomberg, some informal merger talks have been taking place. Winter is coming to Time Warner Center.

• Microsoft is partying like it’s 1999 after a strong earnings report pushed shares past a record high set at the end of the 20th century.

• In a speech in Miami today, President Obama conceded that there’s room for improvement with his signature health care law.

And finally, if you play video games, be aware that your favorite voice actors may be hitting the picket lines tomorrow. The union that represents them hasn’t been able to reach a deal with game-makers.