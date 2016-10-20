Another giant sack of LOL money for BuzzFeed

NBCUniversal is said to be doubling its investment in BuzzFeed—Recode reported today—pumping another $200 million into the digital media powerhouse. NBCU, which is owned by Comcast, invested $200 million in BuzzFeed last year in a deal that valued the viral news site at $1.5 billion. At the time, analysts told me the deal made more sense than it might seem given NBCU’s huge news interests and hunger to reach a younger demographic.