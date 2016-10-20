advertisement
Video game actors are probably going to strike tomorrow

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Negotiations between the video game industry and the union that represents actors are apparently not going very well. The deadline for a deal is tonight at midnight. SAG-AFTRA posted this strike bulletin a few days ago with a list of companies its members would be prohibited from working for. Major game studios including Activision, Electronic Arts, and Disney Character Voices are all on the list. 

SAG-AFTRA has been fighting for residual pay for actors and more transparency from the industry, among other concessions. The U.S. video game industry generated $23.5 billion last year. Engadget has more on this

