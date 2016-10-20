Video game actors are probably going to strike tomorrow

Negotiations between the video game industry and the union that represents actors are apparently not going very well. The deadline for a deal is tonight at midnight. SAG-AFTRA posted this strike bulletin a few days ago with a list of companies its members would be prohibited from working for. Major game studios including Activision, Electronic Arts, and Disney Character Voices are all on the list.
SAG-AFTRA has been fighting for residual pay for actors and more transparency from the industry, among other concessions. The U.S. video game industry generated $23.5 billion last year. Engadget has more on this.