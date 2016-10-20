Direct-to-consumer brand Crane & Canopy expands beyond bed linen

Crane & Canopy was founded by a husband-and-wife team who attended Harvard Business School and wanted to make high-quality home products more affordable by cutting out the middleman markup. This week, the brand expanded its product selection to include high-quality Turkish cotton towels. Towels cost $26 and larger bath sheets cost $48. That makes them far cheaper other luxury towels from brands like Sferra or Abyss, which can cost upwards of $100.