Direct-to-consumer brand Crane & Canopy expands beyond bed linen

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Crane & Canopy was founded by a husband-and-wife team who attended Harvard Business School and wanted to make high-quality home products more affordable by cutting out the middleman markup. This week, the brand expanded its product selection to include high-quality Turkish cotton towels. Towels cost $26 and larger bath sheets cost $48. That makes them far cheaper other luxury towels from brands like Sferra or Abyss, which can cost upwards of $100. 

Crane and Canopy is among the growing range of direct-to-consumer home brands, including Brooklinen, Boll and Branch, and Parachute, that sell luxury bedding at more affordable price points and are shaking up the luxury home goods industry. 

