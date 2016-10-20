advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Posh Spice goes to Target

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Target just announced a new collaboration with Victoria Beckham that will be launching in the spring. The 200-piece collection for women, girls, and baby will be priced between $6 and $70, with most items under $40. Products will hit shelves on April 9, 2017. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life