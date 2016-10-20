advertisement
Donald Trump’s debate night scorecard: three up, three down

By lukedelahanty1 minute Read

The third debate was Donald Trump’s last chance to win over voters by proving he has presidential composure and temperament. But he just couldn’t help being himself, and failed to present winning truths, or a winning personality. Fast Company‘s Marcus Baram explains. Have a differing opinion? Let us know on Twitter using #29thfloor.

