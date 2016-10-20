President Obama: Think of Obamacare as a “starter home”

President Obama is currently giving a speech in Miami, Florida (watch here) to defend the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.

Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have taken opposite stances on the bill, which prevents insurance companies from denying coverage to citizens based on pre-existing conditions. Clinton has expressed that she’ll make tweaks to the law to fix its most niggling problems; Trump describes it as a “disaster” that he’ll rip out and replace with something “tremendous.”

"Repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare!" Trump says at minute 88. — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) October 20, 2016

Obama is hoping that Americans will see the bill as a “starter home,” meaning it laid the foundation by providing coverage to millions more Americans but there’s still room for improvement. For instance, one problem that he noted with the state and federal marketplaces is that there simply isn’t enough competition yet to drive down premiums.

Obama says Obamacare like a starter home: "It’s a lot better than not having a home, but you hope that over time you make some improvements" — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) October 20, 2016