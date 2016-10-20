advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

President Obama: Think of Obamacare as a “starter home”

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

President Obama is currently giving a speech in Miami, Florida (watch here) to defend the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. 

Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have taken opposite stances on the bill, which prevents insurance companies from denying coverage to citizens based on pre-existing conditions. Clinton has expressed that she’ll make tweaks to the law to fix its most niggling problems; Trump describes it as a “disaster” that he’ll rip out and replace with something “tremendous.” 

Obama is hoping that Americans will see the bill as a “starter home,” meaning it laid the foundation by providing coverage to millions more Americans but there’s still room for improvement. For instance, one problem that he noted with the state and federal marketplaces is that there simply isn’t enough competition yet to drive down premiums. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life