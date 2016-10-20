advertisement
Jeff Bezos: I can blast Donald Trump into outer space

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Speaking at Vanity Fair’s New Establishment Summit today, Jeff Bezos apparently had some harsh words for Donald Trump. At one point, the Amazon chief reportedly joked that he has the capability to send Trump to space—and he’s just the man to do it. Bezos is the founder of the private space-travel company Blue Origin

On a more serious note, Bezos also reportedly accused Trump of “eroding our democracy.” 

Bezos and Trump have traded barbs before. The GOP nominee has been a critic of the Bezos-owned Washington Post, and he has suggested that Amazon is a monopoly.

[Photo: Blue Origin]

