Slack doubled its daily active users in less than a year

Slack just released some numbers showing that it is, indeed, becoming a force to be reckoned with in tech. According to a new blog post , the workplace communication app exceeded 4 million daily active users this month. At the end of 2015, it had just barely eclipsed 2 million.

So it seems more people really are taking to the app. Of course, with Facebook’s new Workplace platform, the space is becoming more crowded. (Not to mention the other, more untraditional workplace communication platforms out there.) Either way, even if Slack isn’t the email killer some thought it would be, people are definitely using it.