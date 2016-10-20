advertisement
The key to winning a presidential debate? Preparation

By lukedelahanty

No battle of wits is higher than the U.S. presidential debate stage. After three exceptional debate performances against Donald Trump without a single gaffe, Hillary Clinton proves that preparation, even at the expense of sounding too rehearsed, is the key to winning. Do you have another opinion? Let us know on Twitter using #29thfloor.

