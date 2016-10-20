Morning intel: Verizon earnings, Tesla’s Autopilot upgrade, Google’s Pixel release

• In the final debate, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton started out fielded meaty questions about the Supreme Court and abortion—but soon enough, the candidates were trading barbs like “you’re the puppet” and Twitter was debating whether Trump said “bigly” or “big league.” Perhaps the most shocking moment of the debate was Trump’s response when asked if he would accept the results of the election: “I will look at it at the time.” Catch up on fact checks from the debate and the top social moments of the night.

• True to form, Elon Musk chose last night to make a Tesla announcement. From here on out, all Tesla vehicles—including the upcoming Model 3—will be outfitted with hardware that grants self-driving capabilities. Musk called Tesla’s updated autopilot hardware a “supercomputer in a car.“

• Verizon released its Q3 earnings this morning, reporting a profit of $3.6 billion. The company did not reveal much about whether it will complete its acquisition of Yahoo, though Verizon CFO Fran Shammo did say negotiations could drag on for months.

• Google‘s new Pixel phone is available in stores today (paging all Samsung customers).

• Is the business model employed by companies like ClassPass sustainable? And what does it say about the subscription service market as a whole? Fast Company‘s Ruth Reader investigates.