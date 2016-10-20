advertisement
Google signs up CBS for its Unplugged web TV service

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Google just signed up CBS as the first major TV network to be carried on its new low-cost web TV service, reports the Wall Street Journal. The new service, Unplugged, will appear on YouTube and will debut in early 2017. Google is also close to a deal with Fox, NBC, and Walt Disney (which owns ABC) for their networks to appear on the service, which will offer a “skinny” bundle of live TV channels for $25 to $40 a month, adds the WSJ.

