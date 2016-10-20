Google signs up CBS for its Unplugged web TV service

Google just signed up CBS as the first major TV network to be carried on its new low-cost web TV service, reports the Wall Street Journal. The new service, Unplugged, will appear on YouTube and will debut in early 2017. Google is also close to a deal with Fox, NBC, and Walt Disney (which owns ABC) for their networks to appear on the service, which will offer a “skinny” bundle of live TV channels for $25 to $40 a month, adds the WSJ.