Did Trump TV just get a soft launch?

Here’s an interesting observation from BuzzFeed about a pre-debate Facebook Live video posted on Donald Trump’s Facebook page. The GOP nominee asked his 11.5 million Facebook followers to “tune in” if they’re tired of the “biased” mainstream media.

Is this how Trump TV begins?

Trump is rumored to be floating the idea of launching a Trump-branded media company after the election, which would be a logical pivot for the former reality TV star who clearly loves the limelight.

But it’s going to be an uphill climb. As BuzzFeed points out, Trump’s live stream tonight peaked at around 200,000 concurrent viewers and then quickly fell off. That’s impressive, but nowhere near in the same league as a highly rated TV network. Bill O’Reilly, for instance, has been averaging 3 million viewers a night on his Fox News show. In Nielsen terms, that means 3 million people actually watch the whole thing, which is a lot different from flipping through a Facebook feed for a few seconds.

Still, it’s easy to see how tonight’s stream could be the beginning of a branding effort for Trump as an aspiring media mogul. What can I say? Stay tuned for more.