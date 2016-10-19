These were the top social moments of the final debate

As soon as the final debate ended, Facebook and Twitter shared some statistics on the most viral moments of the face-off .

On Facebook, the most social moments were a little surprising and unexpected, given the topics that got the most attention on cable news:

• Trump and moderator Chris Wallace clash on the candidate’s statements about Aleppo.

• Trump: “John Podesta said you have terrible instincts. Bernie Sanders said you have bad judgment. I agree with both.”

• Trump says FBI and the Justice Department were “disgraceful” on the probe into Clinton’s private email server.

• Trump on not winning an Emmy for The Apprentice: “I should’ve gotten it.”

And these were the top tweeted moments: