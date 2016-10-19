Debate fact check, round three

We’re keeping score tonight as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump face off in their third and final debate, moderated by Chris Wallace in Las Vegas. Here’s our tally of fibs and whoppers, part three:

• Clinton says Trump called the Emmy’s “rigged.” That’s not exactly right, though Trump did take issue with the television awards back in 2012: “The Emmys are all politics, that’s why, despite nominations, The Apprentice never won—even though it should have many times over,” he tweeted, according to the New York Times.

• Clinton claims her fiscal plan wouldn’t add “a penny” to the federal debt. But independent budget experts disagree.