Donald Trump on accepting the election results: “I will look at it at the time”

During the final presidential debate tonight, moderator Chris Wallace asked whether Donald Trump would absolutely accept the election results, given his claims that the election is rigged in favor of Clinton. His response? “I will look at it at the time.”

Trump continued: “What I’m saying is that I will tell you at the time. I’ll keep you in suspense.” His statement directly contradicts what Mike Pence said a few days prior—that they would both accept the election results—as well as what Ivanka Trump said about her father earlier today.

Hillary Clinton called Trump’s statement “horrifying” and noted that Trump has long said things are rigged when they don’t go his way.

“Now that is not the way our democracy works,” she said. “Let’s be clear about what he is saying and what that means. He is denigrating, he is talking down our democracy. And I for one am appalled that somebody who is the nominee of one of our two major parties would take that kind of position.”