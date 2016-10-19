Trump’s claim that Hillary Clinton lost $6 billion unfounded

It’s at the crux of Donald Trump’s argument that Hillary Clinton is a master of mismanagement: that when she was secretary of state, the State Department lost $6 billion. He made the point forcefully during tonight’s third presidential debate.
But he’s pretty far off base, according to Snopes. The fact-checking site states that while “an inspector general’s report criticized Hillary Clinton’s State Department for improper record keeping on $6 billion in government contracts,” there’s no evidence the department lost those billions of dollars.