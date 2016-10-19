In what world have claims against Trump been debunked?

In the third and final presidential debates, Republican nominee Donald Trump said that the nine sexual assault accusations against him have been debunked, adding “I didn’t even apologize to my wife, who’s sitting right here, because I didn’t do anything.”

After a tape emerged featuring a recording of Trump insinuating that he could sexually assault women without consequence, several women have stepped forward to say that Trump was inappropriate with them. None of their accounts have actually been debunked, despite Trump’s insistence that they are “lies” and “fiction.”