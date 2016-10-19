Big league vs. bigly: the most substantive Trump-Clinton debate yet descends into inanity

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton had the most issues-based debate of the 2016 election season, fielding tough questions about the Supreme Court, foreign policy, and abortion, among other difficult issues. But it was a debate over questionable enunciation that had social media ablaze Wednesday night.

In response to a question on taxes, Trump said, “I’m going to cut taxes bigly.”

Or maybe he said, “I’m going to cut taxes big league.”

Personally, I think it was the latter, but Twitter nevertheless thought the topic worthy of robust discussion. Both terms trended throughout much of the event, as users wondered which he actually used. It’s the dress debate all over again.

Is "bigly" a word? No, its not. That should be disqualifying itself! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) October 20, 2016

Incidentally, “bigly” is actually a word. Not that it matters. I mean, come on.