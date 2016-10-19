Debate fact check, round two

We’re keeping score tonight as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump face off in their third and final debate, moderated by Chris Wallace in Las Vegas. Here’s our tally of whoppers, part two:

• Trump calls the Clinton Foundation a “criminal enterprise” and attacks it for taking donations from countries like Saudi Arabia. The foundation may have a complex set of relationships, but Trump may want to take a look at his own business dealings in the Middle East before pointing fingers. His real estate interests span the region.

• Trump says Clinton would double taxes on small businesses. Trump might want to recheck his math. Clinton’s proposal includes a new 4% surcharge on earnings over $5 million. That change would include some small business owners, such as sole proprietors. But it is designed to serve as a tax on the wealthy individuals, not businesses.