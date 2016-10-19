Debate fact check, round one

We’re keeping score tonight as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump face off in their third and final debate, moderated by Chris Wallace in Las Vegas. Here’s the tally of noteworthy whoppers so far:

• Trump claims that Clinton supports an “open borders” policy. This claim is based on hacked Clinton campaign emails, which include reference to a speech in which the Democratic nominee used that phrase. However, the plan described in Clinton’s campaign platform supports border controls and immigration reform. Clinton said tonight that she was referring to energy policy, and not immigration, in her prior remarks.

• Trump denies having a relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Seems like these two need to have a serious DTR, stat. “I know Russian well,” Trump told Fox in May. Back in 2013, on MSNBC, he more specifically said of Putin, “I do have a relationship… He’s probably very interested in what you and I am saying today, and I’m sure he’s going to be seeing it in some form.” In 2014, Trump said that Putin had sent him a gift. Tonight, in contrast: “I know nothing about Russia.”