Elon Musk: Negative press about self-driving cars kills people

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

In a press conference on Wednesday to announce Tesla’s latest advancements toward creating fully self-driving vehicles, CEO Elon Musk was critical of media coverage surrounding a fatal crash involving one of its semi-autonomous cars. Musk said journalists were improperly emphasizing the potential dangers of self-driving cars compared with the millions of deaths and injuries that result from human-caused auto accidents.

“In writing an article that’s negative, you’re effectively dissuading people from using autonomous vehicles,” Musk said. “You’re killing people.”

On Wednesday, Tesla announced that all new vehicles leaving its factories will be equipped with the necessary hardware to be fully self-driving. The company also revealed details of its new autopilot suite

