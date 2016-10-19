All new Tesla vehicles will come with self-driving hardware

During a press conference Wednesday evening, Tesla founder Elon Musk announced that all Tesla vehicles exiting the factory going forward will have the hardware capability to be fully autonomous .

“All Tesla vehicles exiting the factory have the hardware for level five autonomy. Meaning hardware of full self-driving or driverless capability,” says Musk. “The foundation is laid for the cars to be fully autonomous at safety levels we think to be twice that of a person, or more.“

That means that Tesla’s new Model 3, set to be released late next year, will also have self-driving capabilities. That doesn’t mean the feature will be activated on those cars out of the gate. More testing will be done before the feature will be effectively turned on for those vehicles. Musk noted that it will take more time for the company to validate the self-driving software and acquire the necessary regulatory approvals.