Evening intel: Zuck defends Thiel, millennials don’t like “hard” TV

• Mark Zuckerberg defended Facebook’s Trump-supporting board member Peter Thiel in a company memo that leaked on Hacker News : “We can’t create a culture that says it cares about diversity and then excludes almost half the country because they back a political candidate.”

• A new survey from TiVo shows that more than half of millennial viewers drop TV shows if they are too difficult to access, Variety reports.

• Everyone on Twitter is talking about this tweet from BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti.

• The Chinese tech giant LeEco held an ambitious product launch in San Francisco today where it showed off everything from smartphones to TVs to a self-driving car (that apparently couldn’t drive itself to the event).

• And finally, Hillary Clinton has already won the election—as far as these kids are concerned.