Paula Schneider, former American Apparel CEO, lands a new job

She’s just been named the CEO of DG Premium Brands , which includes 7 For All Mankind, Splendid, and Ella Moss.

In our in-depth exploration of Schneider’s turnaround strategy for American Apparel, Anjali Mullany described the stress Schneider faced on a daily basis. Things got so intense that Schneider required personal security guards at all times while she was running the scandal-plagued company. Schneider had replaced the American Apparel’s founder and CEO Dov Charney, who was ousted by the board. American Apparel is currently in talks to sell itself; Schneider left her post last month because the impending sale was making it difficult for her to execute her plans for the business, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

DG Premium Brands is now owned of Delta Galil Industries, an Israeli company, which recently bought the business from VF Corp VFC, which also owns The North Face and Vans.

At Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on Tuesday, Schneider said, “I don’t have a bodyguard here so it’s already better.”

