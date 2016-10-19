advertisement
Will ClassPass survive?

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

I’m a ClassPass subscriber–lately, a delinquent one who hasn’t been to a fitness class in over a month. In that sense, I’m probably one of the fitness class startup’s favorite customers, because my cost-per-class is higher than that of a power user who takes classes every day. Ruth Reader dives deep into the pros and cons of ClassPass’s business model—an important read that raises big questions about the subscription service market.

