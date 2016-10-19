Jonah Peretti and Ivanka Trump go to war over alleged racist penis comment

Surprised Ivanka would be shocked by lewd language. I met her once & she casually said: "I’ve never seen a mulatto cock, but I’d like to!" https://t.co/WrgCoM0MGK
— Jonah Peretti (@peretti) October 19, 2016
The linked tweet being:
Ivanka Trump Says Her Father’s Lewd Comments Were “A Bit Jarring” https://t.co/8C0tFiFasO pic.twitter.com/GMJi83CPqV
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 19, 2016
Update 1:
@peretti sir.
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 19, 2016
Peretti confirmed to BuzzFeed that he sent the tweet, and that Ivanka said that to him about 10 years ago at a bar in Manhattan. Read more over at BuzzFeed.
Update 2: Ivanka Trump sent the following statement to Fast Company.
“I am not sure if this was meant to be a joke, but in case there is any ambiguity, this is a complete and total lie.”
Update 3: A spokesperson for Donald Trump told BuzzFeed the campaign expects an apology from Peretti:
What a little man and a disgraceful liar to smear Ivanka Trump like this. It shows just how far the media will go to tear down Mr. Trump’s family, and we demand an apology.
Peretti’s wife confirmed to BuzzFeed that she heard Ivanka make the aforementioned comments. A third person (who wanted to remain anonymous) told BuzzFeed “the gathering did take place in 2008” but did not say anything beyond that.