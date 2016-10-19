advertisement
Jonah Peretti and Ivanka Trump go to war over alleged racist penis comment

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The linked tweet being: 

Update 1: 

Peretti confirmed to BuzzFeed that he sent the tweet, and that Ivanka said that to him about 10 years ago at a bar in Manhattan. Read more over at BuzzFeed.

Update 2: Ivanka Trump sent the following statement to Fast Company.

“I am not sure if this was meant to be a joke, but in case there is any ambiguity, this is a complete and total lie.”

Update 3: A spokesperson for Donald Trump told BuzzFeed the campaign expects an apology from Peretti: 

What a little man and a disgraceful liar to smear Ivanka Trump like this. It shows just how far the media will go to tear down Mr. Trump’s family, and we demand an apology.

Peretti’s wife confirmed to BuzzFeed that she heard Ivanka make the aforementioned comments. A third person (who wanted to remain anonymous) told BuzzFeed “the gathering did take place in 2008” but did not say anything beyond that. 

