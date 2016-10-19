Jonah Peretti and Ivanka Trump go to war over alleged racist penis comment

Surprised Ivanka would be shocked by lewd language. I met her once & she casually said: "I’ve never seen a mulatto cock, but I’d like to!" https://t.co/WrgCoM0MGK

The linked tweet being:

Update 1:

Peretti confirmed to BuzzFeed that he sent the tweet, and that Ivanka said that to him about 10 years ago at a bar in Manhattan. Read more over at BuzzFeed.

Update 2: Ivanka Trump sent the following statement to Fast Company.