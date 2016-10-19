Kids vote Clinton in mock election landside

A Scholastic Inc. mock election, run every four years since 1940, has handed victory to the Democrat and first-ever woman on the national ballot. Over 150,000 students participated, with 52% voting for Hillary Clinton and 35% voting for Republican candidate Donald Trump. Write-in and third-party candidates won 13% of votes, a historic high.

“A lot of kids have parents who have been talking about not wanting either one of these candidates for president,” Scholastic News editorial director Stephanie Smith told USA Today.

A separate mock election, run by education technology company Newsela, remains available to students through Nov. 1.