Read David Bunnell’s 1984 letter to Steve Jobs

David Bunnell, who founded or cofounded more important computer magazines than anyone—including PC Magazine, PC World, and Macworld—has passed away. I wrote about why he’s such an important figure. And here’s a nifty artifact that my friend Karen Wickre, who worked with David on multiple projects at multiple companies, was smart enough to save: a 1984 letter he wrote to Steve Jobs, a few months after the computer’s release, when the third issue of Macworld was in the works.