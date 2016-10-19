Read David Bunnell’s 1984 letter to Steve Jobs

David Bunnell, who founded or cofounded more important computer magazines than anyone—including PC Magazine, PC World, and Macworld—has passed away. I wrote about why he’s such an important figure. And here’s a nifty artifact that my friend Karen Wickre, who worked with David on multiple projects at multiple companies, was smart enough to save: a 1984 letter he wrote to Steve Jobs, a few months after the computer’s release, when the third issue of Macworld was in the works.
David butters Steve up and politely suggests that Apple consider advertising in the magazine—which, even decades later, the company was often not inclined to do. Karen points out that she’s not positive that this missive ever actually got sent. But it’s still fun to envision Jobs reading it.