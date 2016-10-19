Ivanka Trump: Win or lose, I believe my dad will accept the outcome of the election

“He recognized it was crude language, he was embarrassed that he’d said those things, and he apologized,” Ivanka recalls, adding that “he was very sincere in his apology,” an opinion many people seem to disagree with.

At the end of the interview, Gibbs asked Ivanka if Donald Trump will accept the outcome of the election, should he lose. “He’ll either win or he won’t win,” Ivanka said. “I believe he’ll accept the outcome either way.”

It was a pleasure to be back at the @FortuneMPW Summit. I am in awe of the incredibly talented and inspiring women. #FortuneMPW pic.twitter.com/v1KN99Rc31 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 19, 2016



