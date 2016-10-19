advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Ivanka Trump: Win or lose, I believe my dad will accept the outcome of the election

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

At today’s Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, Time editor-in- chief Nancy Gibbs interviewed Ivanka Trump, and asked her about the infamous “Trump tape” and this response Ivanka recently gave to Fast Company: “My father’s comments were clearly inappropriate and offensive and I’m glad that he acknowledged this fact with an immediate apology to my family and the American people.”

“He recognized it was crude language, he was embarrassed that he’d said those things, and he apologized,” Ivanka recalls, adding that “he was very sincere in his apology,” an opinion many people seem to disagree with.

At the end of the interview, Gibbs asked Ivanka if Donald Trump will accept the outcome of the election, should he lose. “He’ll either win or he won’t win,” Ivanka said. “I believe he’ll accept the outcome either way.”


advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life