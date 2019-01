Announced yesterday as Twitter‘s VR program manager, Gregory Gopman was fired today after a TechCrunch article detailing his past controversial rants against San Francisco’s homeless.

In a Facebook post this morning, Gopman wrote, “Anddd I’m fired. Thanks TechCrunch,” and later added “They wrote a smash piece on me last night and comms didn’t want to deal with it.”

Twitter told Fast Company it does not comment on personnel matters.