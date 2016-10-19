This chart showing how Clinton and Trump’s scandals correlate to their poll numbers may surprise you

Hillary Clinton’s email server and Donald Trump’s tax returns have dominated the headlines in recent months, but have they had any impact on each candidates’ poll numbers? Not really, according to a chart compiled by the data heads at Parse.ly that correlates news topics by page views with the Real Clear Politics polling averages from February through October. (Obviously, this unscientific comparison doesn’t imply any cause and effect.)

What issues really seem to hurt the candidates? For Trump, his comments on women have been really damaging, correlating with a steep dive in the polls while his insults of the Khan family and his ties to Russia seem to have had the opposite effect, correlating with higher polling numbers. For Clinton, discussion of her health peaked at the same time that her poll numbers dropped while headlines about the Clinton Foundation’s possible conflicts of interest and her email server hardly made a dent.

Here’s an expandable version of the following chart.