Alphabet’s delivery drone program boss is grounded

When NASA hosted a big event last year to help the drone industry come up with a major air-traffic management program, Alphabet ‘s Dave Vos, the head of the tech giant’s drone delivery initiative, was a featured speaker . Now he’s out at the company.

As Recode reported today, Vos has been replaced by Astro Teller, the head of Alphabet X, the company’s much-vaunted “moonshots” division.

The leadership change comes as Project Wing has been conducting numerous tests, including a PR stunt in which it delivered burritos. But it’s nowhere near being ready to launch commercially.