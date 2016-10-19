advertisement
Twitter said to be launching VR initiative

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

Twitter could be getting set to launch tweet support for integrated 360-degree videos, and has brought on an experienced virtual reality executive to lead the effort.

According to Variety, the social networking company recently hired Gregory Gopman, the founder of AngelHack and a recent alum of UploadVR, to be its VR program manager.

Twitter clearly is looking for ways to get more people interested in its content offerings. For example, it recently began broadcasting NFL games, and VR efforts would be another attempt to broaden what its users can experience without leaving the service.

