Google’s G Suite just got smarter 

G Suite—the set of online productivity tools formerly known as Google Apps for Business—is getting a few new features designed to let you get work done more efficiently . Some highlights:

• Google Docs will automatically suggest action items when you type phrases such as “Steve to follow up on travel plans.”

• If you type a phrase like “What days are you available?,” Forms will create the necessary checkboxes and answers.

• Docs has more voice commands for tasks such as changing text color and deletion.