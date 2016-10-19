Hackers could target the media during the election, cybersecurity experts fear

Experts fear election day could be an especially bad night for hacking attacks against the media, a new Politico report says. Major news organizations could be targeted as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton face off over the last few weeks.

Specifically, writes Politico, hackers could focus on breaching sources like the Associated Press—”the newsroom that produces the results data on which the entire media world relies”—and then promulgate false information.

News sites today are dedicating extra resources to better protect themselves. But we’ll have to wait and see if misinformation beyond campaign hyperbole begins to flood the airwaves.