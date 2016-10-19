Amazon joins the exclusive streaming party with Garth Brooks deal

Well, that didn’t take long. Just one week after the launch of its on-demand music streaming service, Amazon is getting in on the exclusive streaming game favored by rivals Apple and Tidal. Country star Garth Brooks will make some of his music available on Amazon Music Unlimited, while Amazon will in turn sponsor Brooks’s 2017 world tour.

It’s not the first time Brooks has gone the exclusivity route. In 2005, he signed a deal with Walmart limiting his albums’ sales to the retail giant’s stores. But Brooks normally isn’t so quick to embrace new digital distribution options: He just made his music available online for the first time in 2014, resisting iTunes in favor of selling it on his own website. His music has never been available on other services like Spotify, unless you count the karaoke versions.