Airbnb proposes new rules in New York

As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo decides whether to sign into law a bill that would impose fines on New Yorkers who post entire homes for rent on Airbnb , the company has come up with an alternative proposal. It includes:

1. A state law banning short-term-rental hosts from posting more than one listing within New York City.

2. Mandatory registration for short-term-rental hosts, administered by Airbnb.

3. An opportunity for landlords to secure a portion of a host’s Airbnb revenue in order to support building maintenance.