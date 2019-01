When Snapchat launched Discover in 2015, it made a big deal out sharing ad revenue with content partners. Now, it’s pivoting and instead wants to pay its partners “a flat license fee up front and keep the ad money for itself,” report Recode, which is pretty much how most TV network do business. The timing for the change is pretty obvious, since getting full control over ad inventory makes sense as Snapchat preps for its expected IPO in early 2017.