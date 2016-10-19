London will require Uber drivers to pass a written English test

London’s transportation agency is causing controversy with its proposal to make Uber drivers pass a written English test. When Uber successfully sued the city for the discriminatory policy, the agency reintroduced the English requirement for all drivers who want to hold a private-hire taxi license.

In order to obtain a license, drivers will be required to take an English test that can cost as much as $245 or provide other documentation of English fluency.

The transportation agency has called the measure a matter of public safety, arguing that drivers need to communicate with passengers and read “regulatory, safety and travel information.” Others see the English requirement as an effort to protect London’s black cab industry.