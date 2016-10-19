Morning intel: Apple is launching new Macs on October 27

• Apple will be unveiling new Macs during an October 27 event , according to a Recode report . This wouldn’t be unexpected, given Apple released MacOS Sierra last month.

• Yahoo says people are still using Yahoo Mail despite the security breach, according to its Q3 earnings results. Looks like the Verizon acquisition may still go through.

• Snapchat reportedly plans to start paying publishers on Discover a flat fee up front—but keep ad revenue. This is both good and bad for publishers on Snapchat: The new terms would guarantee publishers get paid, but would put a cap on how much they could get paid.

• Since there just isn’t enough election chatter on Facebook, you can now publicly endorse Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump on Facebook.

• GoFundMe has raised $1 billion over just the last five months, bringing the total funding on its platform to $3 billion.

• Coming up today: The final presidential debate, moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. What do you want to hear more about during this debate?