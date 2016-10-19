As if arguing over the election wasn’t already ruining Facebook, now you can publicly endorse a candidate

Speaking from personal experience (and that of just about everyone I know), this election has made Facebook a treacherous terrain, with debates ruining friendships and ripping apart families. After a vicious argument that involved tears and screams, one of my cousins and I set up a peace treaty to avoid any political discussion on Facebook until after November 8.
Facebook’s new feature is not going to help the situation. Not that it’s not already obvious, you can now publicly endorse a candidate with a feature that prominently displays your preference, just by clicking “endorse” on the candidates’ pages.