Watch the ExoMars mission try to land on Mars this morning

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

This morning, the ExoMars mission’s orbiter will try to get into orbit around Mars, and its lander will attempt to set down on the red planet. The mission is a collaboration between Russia and the European Space Agency, which is live-streaming all the action at 9 a.m. (EST). The mission, involving the Trace Gas orbiter and Schiaparelli lander, is intended to collect data from the surface of Mars to determine whether or not life ever existed on the planet.

