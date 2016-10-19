advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Ecuador confirms it cut off Julian Assange’s internet access because he was interfering in the U.S. election

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

On Tuesday evening, Ecuador’s foreign affairs minister confirmed what many had suspected—that the country had cut off the internet access of Julian Assange, to whom it has offered political asylum at its embassy in London since 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden involving allegations of rape and molestation. In a statement, the minister said it took the action because “WikiLeaks has published a wealth of documents, impacting the U.S. election campaign.”

The diplomatic digital dustup has inspired plenty of humor. British stand-up comic Bobby Mair is standing outside of the embassy building “reading the internet” to Assange through a megaphone:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life