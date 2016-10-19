Report: Chinese peer-to-peer lender Ppdai.com plans IPO in the U.S.

Ppdai.com, a Shanghai-based company that claims to be one of the first online platforms to offer peer-to-peer unsecured loans, is in talks to launch an IPO in the U.S. next year, reports the Wall Street Journal. An IPO could value the company, which was founded in 2007, at $2 billion. It hopes to mirror the success of Beijing-based online lender Yirendai, which went public in New York in December 2015 and has seen its stock more than triple in value.