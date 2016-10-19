Orbital rocket launches successfully two years after explosion

In 2014, an Orbital rocket headed for the international space station exploded at a lift-off in Virginia. Since it was an unmanned mission, there were no casualties, but it resulted in $200 million in damages and appeared to create a setback to NASA’s efforts to collaborate with private space companies.

But on Monday night, Orbital launched another rocket without a hitch. Its Cygnus capsule was loaded with more than two tons of food, supplies, and scientific materials that would be delivered to the international space station.

It was widely seen as a sign that Orbital could bounce back after a catastrophe. Read more in the Wall Street Journal (behind paywall).