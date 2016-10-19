WATCH: Mark Cuban says he knows women who’ve been assaulted by Donald Trump but won’t come forward

Tonight, billionaire investor Mark Cuban told CNN’s Don Lemon that he knows several women who have been assaulted by Donald Trump . When Lemon asked him about recent allegations made about Trump, Cuban replied: “Yes, and I know one. And it just didn’t happen recently. My friend reminded me and it was from 2000 and she, you know, I don’t expect her to come forward. I wouldn’t recommend she come forward. I know somebody else from two years ago that won’t come forward. So you know, it’s not anything that caught me by surprise.”

“That’s what I can tell you,” Cuban replied. “I can tell you my friend that was dating this one woman, you know, he just reminded me of the story they told me right after it happened, and they put it all down in detail and obviously I remembered it. And then I had another person who contacted me after the race started and told me a story. I don’t want to go into it, it’s all second- and third-hand, other than to say it’s factually true. I don’t have any doubts that what we’re hearing is true.” (h/t Raw Story)