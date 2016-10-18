advertisement
Now you can book a reservation at restaurants around the world through OpenTable

By Marcus Baram

Going on a vacation and need to reserve a table at the hottest seafood joint in Sydney or that romantic bistro in Paris? Now you can do it through OpenTable, which just launched its new global booking functionality. Starting today, diners can search, discover, and make reservations in their local language at more than 38,000 restaurants in some 20 countries around the world.

